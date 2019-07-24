Michael Moore: Dems Were "Lame" For Putting Faith in "Frail Old Man" Robert Mueller

Left-wing film maker Michael Moore summed up the horror show that Robert Mueller’s testimony was for Democrats today by blasting “lame” Dems for putting their faith in a “frail old man.”

Mueller was roundly criticized for his doddering mannerisms, repeatedly stuttering, looking confused and asking for questions to be repeated.

Numerous commentators said that watching the hearing was “painful,” with some even suggesting that Mueller was physically sick.

According to Michael Moore, the lackluster display only highlights how stupid Democrats were for the past two years to put their faith in expecting Mueller to take down Trump.

A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2019

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on,” tweeted Moore.

Indeed, the contrast of of how many on the left mythologized Mueller as some kind of superhero versus his anemic performance today is highly instructive.

Compare how 'the resistance' has been portraying Mueller for the past 2 years to his actual performance today. pic.twitter.com/N13tDAhXOz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 24, 2019

