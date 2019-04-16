Michael Moore Destroys Pelosi: Her 'Old Tired Privileged Ways Are Over'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to step aside and let the far-left take over the Democrat Party, said far-left filmmaker Michael Moore.

Moore tore into Pelosi after her “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday where she bashed socialism, the far-left wing of her party, and their policy proposals.

“White people. Nobody likes giving up power. And they never see the writing on the wall. The new day arrives and no one has the heart to tell them they and their old tired privileged ways are over,” Moore tweeted Monday.

Pelosi ripped into socialism and the Democrats’ de facto leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying the far-left wing of the party consisted of “like five people,” when in reality dozens of Dem lawmakers voted with her 95% of the time since January.

“I do reject socialism as an economic system. If people have that view, that’s their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party,” Pelosi said.

“By and large, whatever orientation [House Democrats] came to Congress with, they know that we have to hold the center, that we have to go down the mainstream.”

