Michael Moore: ‘I Refuse to Live in a Country Where Donald Trump Is President, and I'm Not Leaving’

Far-left political activist and film-maker Michael Moore is about to debut on Broadway, in a show called “The Terms of My Surrender.”

On Wednesday night, Moore discussed the show with Stephen Colbert, who asked him – “What are the terms of Michael Moore’s surrender?”

“You have to come see the show,” Moore said. “I will tell you this. I will say this. I will say this. I refuse to live in a country where Donald Trump is president, and I’m not leaving. So something’s got to change.”

Colbert noted that President Trump has three-and-a-half more years to go in his first term. “Do you think he makes it another three and a half years?” he asked Moore.

