Michael Moore: I’ll 'Surround' Capitol With 'A Million People' To Stop Trump SCOTUS Nomination

Michael Moore on Friday said he would rally on Capitol Hill with a million others to keep lawmakers from confirming President Trump’s pick to succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the liberal filmmaker and activist said he’d participate in a wide-scale protest to prevent the Senate from approving the president’s second Supreme Court nominee, assuming Republican leadership schedules a vote before the November midterm elections when Democrats risk gaining control.

“We’ve got to hold the Democratic seats we have, but look, 90 percent of incumbents are always returned,” Mr. Moore. “The Democrats in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia, they’ve got to do their job, they’ll do their job. Our job is to win Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee and they could all be won!”

