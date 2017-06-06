Michael Moore Launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ Website for Leftist Leakers

Documentary filmmaker and liberal darling Michael Moore launched a new secure website for leakers to share information about the Trump administration.

TrumpiLeaks, named after WikiLeaks, was created to be a safe space for “patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement, or the private sector with knowledge of the crimes, lies, and general misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates,” according to the website.

Moore, creator of films like Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine, wrote a letter to The Huffington Post explaining his reasons for launching TrumpiLeaks, saying it is the “patriotic duty” of Americans to fight against Trump.

“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law. He acts like he’s above the law. He’s STATED that he’s above the law,” Moore wrote.

Moore admitted that whistleblowing is “risky” but promised he would protect anyone who came forward, comparing himself to the founding fathers.

“I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the founding fathers, I’ve got your back,” Moore added.

The site encourages users to use end-to-end encrypted messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp to securely send information, in addition to providing a P.O box and encrypted email address for anonymous users.

Moore’s website was launched just a day after the Justice Department charged federal contractor and SJW activist Reality Winner for leaking classified information to The Intercept.

The liberal filmmaker’s attitude about whistleblowing is confusing considering his comments about WikiLeaks during the 2016 election after the whistleblower website dumped thousands of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

“I think WikiLeaks and I think Assange, they’re essentially anarchists and they know, just like a lot of people voting for Trump know, that he’s their human Molotov cocktail and they want to blow up the system. It’s an anarchic move,” Moore said on Real Time with Bill Maher in October.

Moore even took to Twitter to plead to Clinton to release whatever WikiLeaks had on her and the DNC following the DNC leaks that almost derailed the Democratic National Convention last summer.

“WikiLeaks isn’t finished. Hillary/DNC: Please just release now what WikiLeaks has on u so it can be dealt with & so Trump can’t get advantage,” he tweeted.