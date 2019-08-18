Michael Moore: Let’s Hope ‘The Squad’ Is the Face of the Democratic Party ‘Because That’s How We’re Going to Win’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said he was all for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) being the face of the Democratic Party, a suggestion President Donald Trump has made in recent weeks.

The foursome known as “The Squad” representing the Democrats’ brand is how they win according to Moore.

“Let’s hope that Alexandria and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman Pressley are the face because that’s how we’re going to win,” Moore said to host Brian Williams. “We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants. That’s ‘The Squad.’ They’re the force out there.”

Moore offered a lengthy explanation about of history repeating itself in an effort to bolster that case.

“Well, first of all, Michigan has a long history, as does Wisconsin and Minnesota, the upper Midwest, of what you would call socialism or Democratic socialism or farm labor Democratic Party. We’ve never trusted the banks or the large corporations. General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, in 1908. A year of General Motors trying to turn this into a company town, people were so upset at it, in the next election. Flint elected a socialist mayor to remove the pro-G.M. mayor when the corporation first began. So that’s who we are. And the 13th district that Rashida Tlaib represents also has a strong history of — sadly right now it’s the third poorest congressional district in the country.”

