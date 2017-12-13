Michael Moore, Liberals Use Alabama Result to Mock White People

Prominent leftists seized upon the election result in Alabama to engage in one of their favorite ever activities – mocking and insulting white people.

Despite the fact that both candidates were white, with Democrat Doug Jones coming out on top, liberals immediately made the entire thing about race.

Film maker Michael Moore led the charge, tweeting an image showing how 98% of black women and 93% of black men voted for Jones, compared to 63% of white women and 72% of white men who voted for Roy Moore.

“Dear White People…” remarked Moore.

Moore has previously celebrated a future where white people become a minority so Democrats are virtually assured endless electoral victories as a result of changing demographics.

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country,” Moore told Fast Company during an interview in August.

The film maker was by no means the only liberal to react to the Senate result by gloating over or insulting white people.

Before hailing the result, MSNBC, CNN and Huffington Post contributor Kevin Allred tweeted this unhinged ramble.

Imagine owning a brain that produces this. pic.twitter.com/w4RUa45LTs — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 13, 2017

Irish Times journalist Emer Sugrue screeched that “white people shouldn’t be allowed to vote”.

“White people: you had your chance, this is where we’re at, let black people decide now,” demanded Karen McGrane.

White people: you had your chance, this is where we're at, let black people decide nowhttps://t.co/WMinnYdSVq — Karen McGrane (@karenmcgrane) December 13, 2017

“I wanna re-emphasize something,” tweeted Dante Atkins. “White people strongly supported Roy Moore. Let’s take that, internalize it, and not let ourselves pretend that we don’t have a problem. White men especially.”

so…I wanna re-emphasize something. White people strongly supported Roy Moore. Let's take that, internalize it, and not let ourselves pretend that we don't have a problem. White men especially. — Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) December 13, 2017

“Black people are turning out in higher numbers than 2014,” remarked Noah Berlatsky. “White turnout it down. the problem here, as everywhere in america, is that there still may be too many white people.”

black people are turning out in higher numbers than 2014. white turnout it down. the problem here, as everywhere in america, is that there still may be too many white people. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) December 13, 2017

Chris Menahan has compiled even more tweets in the same vein that demonstrate how the left is completely obsessed with disparaging white people to the extent that this is becoming more of a serious hate movement than just a handful demented idiots on social media.

