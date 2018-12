Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said that he is looking forward to “as many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible” in 2019.

Moore’s comments came in response to MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ question Friday night about what the filmmaker was “most looking forward to” in the coming year.

“As many members of the Trump family in orange jump suits as possible,” said Moore, laughing.

“That seems mean spirited,” Hayes joked back.

