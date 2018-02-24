Michael Moore: NRA Is Worse Than ISIS

Image Credits: Getty.

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter on Friday and urged the media to compare the National Rifle Association (NRA) to the murderous terrorist group ISIS.

“The NRA is a terrorist organization,” Moore wrote in a tweet that went viral. “The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS.”

“Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79,” the Academy Award-winner wrote, adding, “Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids.”

