Michael Moore Predicts Trump Victory in 2020 — Support ‘Has Not Gone Down One Inch’

In an interview on Thursday with “Democracy Now!,” left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said if the presidential election were held today that President Donald Trump would win a second term.

Moore said, “I think if the election were held today — Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes.”

“There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.” he added.

He continued, “The problem is, is that he will — if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch.”

“In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump.” Moore said.

