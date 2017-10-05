Michael Moore Proposes New Amendment to Protect People from Guns

The hoofed mammal returns. Today Michael Moore angrily reemerged from his dank, Twinkie-laden bog. He’s got some things to say and demands Americans offer up their ears for him to abuse. This time he’s not here to lecture Trump supporters though (see Lunatic Michael Moore Compares Trump Supporters to… Racist Rapists?!). He’s on a quest to protect people’s rights by, drum roll please, taking away their rights!

Yes really. Courtesy of professional idiot and frequenter of children’s nightmares, Michael Moore himself.

Michael Moore is calling for a new constitutional amendment on gun control as lawmakers struggle with how to respond to Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 dead and more than 520 injured. In a post on his Facebook page … [he] proposed repealing the Second Amendment, which he called “ancient and outdated.” A “28th Amendment,” Moore wrote, would demand that “the primary right of all people to be free from gun violence … shall not be infringed.” “As over 90% of gun violence is committed by men, in order for a man to purchase a gun, he must first get a waiver from his current wife, plus his most recent ex-wife, or any woman with whom he is currently in a relationship …” Moore wrote.

And if he’s not in a relationship with a woman, he must get permission from his anime body pillow.

It gets even worse:

Moore listed eight proposed restrictions on gun ownership, including banning all automatic and semi-automatic guns, mandating licenses for gun ownership, limiting guns and clips to hold no more than six bullets and requiring triggers to recognize the fingerprint of the gun owner.

Pause: ammunition, rounds or “cartridges” are put into a MAGAZINE. Bullets come out of the gun. Gawd.

“This is the sane approach that meets everyone’s needs — everyone, that is, except those of the serial killer, the mass murderer, the violent ex-husband, the disgruntled employee or the disturbed and bullied teenager,” he wrote.

The argument for gun restrictions is that Americans shouldn’t have access to such weaponry in the first place. Remember, the Second Amendment was about muskets, not machine guns. Militias, not regular dudes.

There’s plenty of reason to uphold the Second Amendment. You know, like personal rights. But wanting to protect people’s freedom to obtain guns makes you the absurd one. What’s actually absurd? The left has no understanding of what “assault rifle,” “semi-automatic weapon,” “silencer,” or “bump stocks” even mean. Still, they’re obsessed with banning these things. Worse yet, they’re using this confusion to further misinform the public.

Being factually correct isn’t a priority when you can simply accuse the other side wanting people to die. Gun owners BAD. Gun control GOOD. So say these self proclaimed guardians like Michael Moore. He doesn’t need facts to back up his argument because he has “good” intentions. You can trust him, see, because he says he wants to protect people from big, mean, scary guns.

You’ve likely noticed anti-gun activists have a habit of lying and conveniently leaving out inconvenient statistics (see RED-HANDED: Katie Couric Caught Editing Video to Push Anti-Gun Lies…). We can’t begin to have an honest conversation about guns until the misinformation stops. Until people stop paying heed to the deceptive squabblings of amorphous blobs like Samantha Bee and Michael Moore.

While we’re on the subject: