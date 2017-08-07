Michael Moore Proposes Plea Deal: Resign and Your Kids Won't Be 'Thrown in Jail'

On Friday, anti-Trump activist film producer Michael Moore proposed a plea deal he says only a “malignant narcissist” would turn down.

In a Twitter post, Moore implied that President Donald Trump could trade his presidency for his children’s freedom.

Moore suggested that Trump would be “a malignant narcissist” if he didn’t agree to resign in exchange for criminal investigation and prosecution of his children being dropped – apparently,referring to Democrats’ push for a probe into potential Russian interference in U.S. elections.

