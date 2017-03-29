Michael Moore Says Trump Will Cause Human Extinction

Liberal propagandist Michael Moore said Monday afternoon on Twitter that President Donald Trump will cause the “extinction of human life on earth.”

“Historians in the near future will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began, thanks 2 Donald Trump,” Moore tweeted.

Moore was angry Trump repealed a host of Obama-era job killing regulations.

“Trump has signed orders killing all of Obama’s climate change regulations. The EPA is prohibited henceforth from focusing on climate change,” Moore said in a follow-up tweet.


It’s incredible we somehow managed to survive before these regulations were put in place a few years ago.

Right-wingers mocked Moore’s stupid comments on Twitter:


