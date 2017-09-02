Michael Moore Says ‘Trump’s America’ to Blame for Utah Nurse Arrest

Filmmaker Michael Moore claimed on Twitter Friday that “Trump’s America” was to blame for the arrest of a Utah nurse who refused to let police take the blood of an unconscious man.

Here’s what it looks like now in Trump’s America. The authoritarian police state he so loves is now everywhere. Please watch this video. https://t.co/9VJWKDFaMV — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 1, 2017

“Here’s what it looks like now in Trump’s America,” Moore said. “The authoritarian police state he so loves is now everywhere.”

Earlier that day footage was published online showing University of Utah nurse Alex Wubbels being arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer after she said it was against hospital policy to draw blood from an unconscious patient without a warrant, patient consent or an official arrest.

“I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow,” Detective Jeff Payne told Wubbels is heard saying in the video.

Moore’s statement has received more than twenty five thousand retweets at the time of publication.

The far-left documentarian has made numerous headlines in just the last few weeks over his controversial political views.

In an interview late last month Moore celebrated the fact that the “angry white guy is dying out” while noting demographic changes in the United States.

“Nearly 70% of the country is either female, people of color, or young adults between 18 and 35, or a combination of the three,” Moore told Fast Company. “The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country.”

The Bowling for Columbine star also compared Trump supporters in August to “rapists” during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.