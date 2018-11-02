Michael Moore Tells "Angry White American Guys" to "Give it Up"

During an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night” with Seth Meyers, film maker Michael Moore called on “angry white American guys” to “give it up” because their demographic time is over.

“They are fanatical about this because they know their time is up. And it’s sort of the angry white guy, which actually — I’m really Trump’s demographic,” said Moore.

“I’m an angry white guy over 50 with a high school education. So that’s me. So if I could just speak to my fellow angry white American guys who are semi-uneducated like me. Dudes, give it up. We’ve been running the show for 10,000 years. It’s like — it’s like we’ve had a long run as men running everything. And, you know, the Yankees could never win as many pennants as we’ve won in these 10,000 years as men,” he added.

Michael Moore calls on "angry white American guys" to "give it up" because they are demographically doomed. "They are fanatical about this because they know their time is up." pic.twitter.com/UDqBxq7jyn — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2018

“So why don’t we just take a break. Let the majority gender run the show,” concluded Moore.

This is not the first time the film maker has expressed anti-white sentiment.

During a speech in New York in January, Moore called for America to be “cleansed” of its “white male privilege”.

Michael Moore: America Must be “Cleansed” of its “White Male Privilege” – https://t.co/iFwhUUU8pt pic.twitter.com/c7Vaxl3JZe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 30, 2018

Back in August last year, he celebrated a future where white men were a minority because America’s demographic shift will make it easier for Democrats to win future presidential elections.

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country,” said the film maker.

During last night’s interview, Moore also urged Democrats to “throw all the bastards out,” but was cautious about predicting a “blue wave,” having accurately predicted that Trump would win against all odds in 2016.

“Well, I’m not going to make the mistake that someone else made on a late night show a couple nights ago,” said the film maker, making reference to Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, during which she said, “We’re going to win!”

Moore, who back in June admitted that he cried every day over Trump, then warned that Trump “outsmarted” everyone in 2016 and could do so again.

“So don’t think for a second that come Tuesday, they don’t have every intention of holding on to the House and the Senate. And they are good at what they do,” said Moore.

As we previously highlighted, having attacked Hillary Clinton as an establishment warmonger earlier in the campaign, Moore quickly sold out and endorsed her candidacy as soon as she secured the nomination.

