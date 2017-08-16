Michael Moore: Trump Supporters Are Like Rapists

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore compared supporters of President Trump to rapists Tuesday night, following a heated press conference where the President doubled down on blaming both sides for the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.

Appearing on CNN, Moore also openly called Trump a racist.

Moore argued that Trump’s supporters are enabling him like an accomplice to a rapist.

“If you hold down the woman while the rapist is raping her, and you didn’t rape her, are you a rapist?” Moore told CNN’s Don Lemon.

“Let’s cut the BS and start speaking honestly.” he added.

“That’s a very powerful and uncomfortable anecdote you share and people will think you’re comparing Trump voters to rapists,” Lemon replied.

“Yeah, it’s uncomfortable, isn’t it?” Moore shot back.

Moore then stated that Americans who voted for Trump should look at themselves in the mirror and decided whether they want to continue to enable the president, concluding that if they do, they are racists.

“He’s absolutely a racist,” Moore said, referring to the President.

“If you still support the racist, you are the racist,” Moore declared, adding “That has to end. I’m not sorry, I’m not letting anybody off the hook here.”

Elsewhere during the broadcast, Lemon defended Antifa, the violent alt-left movement caught on camera beating people with clubs and throwing bottles filled with concrete, arguing that while “their tactics weren’t exactly right… they were there protesting hate in America.”

Meanwhile, MSNBC continued to air programming openly calling President Trump a racist Wednesday, with host Joe Scarborough declaring Trump to be ‘officially the President of the white nationalist movement’.

“You had David Duke and other white nationalists actually praising the President of the United States for his words, and why not? He has now officially become the president … not only of America but also of the white nationalist movement,” Scarborough said.