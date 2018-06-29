Michael Moore: We Have to ‘Put Our Bodies on the Line’ to Stop Trump

In 2004, Michael Moore released his documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 about the run-up to the Iraq War. This September, he will premiere his latest film: Fahrenheit 11/9.

As the liberal filmmaker told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday night, that date represents the night Donald Trump was elected president. “This is about how the hell we got in this situation and how we’re going to get out of it,” he said.

After playing a clip from the film in which he tries to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, Colbert asked him if he was “civil” to the people there. “I was as civil as any Eagle Scout Catholic altar boy could be when confronted with the devil,” Moore answered.

Speaking to the great civility debate happening in America right now, Moore continued, saying that Democrats have traditionally been “so wimpy and weak” but now “a few people want to stand up and say, I’ve had enough, that’s it.”

