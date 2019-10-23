Michael Moore: Whites Vote for Trump Because They Are Afraid of Losing Power to Minorities

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said white working class voters are afraid of losing power because of America’s changing demographics, so they support President Donald Trump.

Host Chris Matthews asked, why do working class white people “stick with Trump?”

Moore said, “Sadly, I think it is a racial thing on some level with a lot of people.”

He continued, “I think that white guys…they can see the writing on the wall. The women are coming. They arrived last November. We are now — this is the eighth September in a row where the majority of first graders in this country last month were not white.”

Matthews interjected, “Meaning Hispanic, African-American or Asian.”

Read more

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Dem Intelligence Rep. Refuses To Defend Tulsi Against Hillary's 'Russian Asset' Charge

Video: Dem Intelligence Rep. Refuses To Defend Tulsi Against Hillary’s ‘Russian Asset’ Charge

U.S. News
Comments
Twitter Mentions Of State Rep. Who Wants To Outlaw The Word ‘Bitch’ Predictably Filled With People Calling Him A Bitch

Twitter Mentions Of State Rep. Who Wants To Outlaw The Word ‘Bitch’ Predictably Filled With People Calling Him A Bitch

U.S. News
Comments

Establishment Democrats Are Looking For A “Savior” To Enter The Race, But Will They Give Us A Devil Instead?

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Laughs With Delight After Audience Member Suggests She Run For President

U.S. News
comments

Trump Brands Hillary And Russia Conspiracy Theorists As ‘Sick’

U.S. News
comments

Comments