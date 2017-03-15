Michael Savage Attacked During Dinner Outing

Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage was attacked Tuesday evening while eating dinner at a Bay Area restaurant.

According to TMZ, the incident began shortly after 8:30 PM at Servino Ristorante in Tiburon when a man began screaming at Savage.

“We’re told the guy threw Savage to the ground, after allegedly shoving Savage’s poodle, Teddy, out of the way,” TMZ reports.

The man, who was not identified in the report, is also accused of punching another patron in the face who attempted to intervene.

Both Savage and the alleged attacker were momentarily detained by law enforcement before being released shortly after.

The radio host is reported to have said that the man had “beef” with him – potentially over what TMZ described as a “Trump connection.”

Savage, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has interviewed the former business mogul numerous times.

Hours prior to the attack Savage appeared on The Alex Jones Show to discuss current events including healthcare reform.

