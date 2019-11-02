Michael Savage Issues Emergency Message To Trump: Go On The Offensive Now!

Michael Savage joined The Alex Jones Show to break down the Democrats’ civil war against America and warn President Trump to fight back against them before they tear America apart.

“We have a civil war in the country. It may not be a shooting civil war right now, they have started the civil war,” Savage told Jones on Friday.

“And some of us know it and some of us don’t know it. Eventually we will all know it.”

“And the criminals needs to be exposed for their criminality,” Savage added. “They’re not stealing the presidency from us.”

Michael Savage joins The Alex Jones Show to detail the ways in which the Liberal mindset has devolved the population into a violent plebeian class bent on dominating free minded individuals by force.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson Guest: Deep State Finds 'Democracy Terribly Inconvenient'

Tucker Carlson Guest: Deep State Finds ‘Democracy Terribly Inconvenient’

U.S. News
Comments
Pelosi Warns Far-Left 2020 Democrats They Risk Losing General Election

Pelosi Warns Far-Left 2020 Democrats They Risk Losing General Election

U.S. News
Comments

‘Has There Ever Been A More Sanctimonious Candidate For Anything?’: Tucker Bids Beto O’Rourke Farewell

U.S. News
comments

Writers Bash Obama For Criticizing ‘Woke’ Social Justice Warriors

U.S. News
comments

Trump Rails Against House Impeachment Inquiry Vote at Rally: ‘An Attack on Democracy Itself’

U.S. News
comments

Comments