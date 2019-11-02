Michael Savage Issues Emergency Message To Trump: Go On The Offensive Now!

Michael Savage joined The Alex Jones Show to break down the Democrats’ civil war against America and warn President Trump to fight back against them before they tear America apart.

“We have a civil war in the country. It may not be a shooting civil war right now, they have started the civil war,” Savage told Jones on Friday.

“And some of us know it and some of us don’t know it. Eventually we will all know it.”

“And the criminals needs to be exposed for their criminality,” Savage added. “They’re not stealing the presidency from us.”

