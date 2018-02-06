Radio host Michael Savage thinks the plunge in the stock market is a deep state plot to destroy President Trump.

On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,175.21 points, a small recovery from a decline that at one stage reached 1500 points.

Dow futures are indicating a 620 drop at the open of today’s session after markets worldwide plunged overnight.

While most economists say the drop is a result of a correction brought on by trepidation about rising interest rates and high inflation, radio host Michael Savage sees darker forces at work.

He said the Federal Reserve was deliberately running up interest rates as part of a scheme to sabotage Trump.

Michael Savage Thinks Stock Market Plunge is a Deep State Plot to Destroy Trump – https://t.co/e675P0gaag pic.twitter.com/YcXBuMaLX8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2018

“Trump’s stirring SOTU speech last week was so great that even CBS admitted 75 percent of the people who watched it approved of it and loved it. So what happened right afterwards?” asked the best selling author.

“The establishment, meaning the ‘Deep State,’ call it whatever you want, went into overdrive to destroy Trump, or try to destroy him, where he is strongest, because they couldn’t get him where they thought he was weakest.”

“So they are taking the market down. They are trying to hurt you. They are the enemies of the average American. Make no mistake about it, they are going for you! These people are so evil and so power-drunk that they’d burn the nation to the ground rather than let Donald Trump live another day in office.”

Back in May last year, Savage’s fellow radio host Alex Jones also suggested that a stock market crash would be blamed on Trump and used to derail his America-first agenda.

In July 2017, Jones emphasized that the Federal Reserve would start to raise interest rates in order to deflate Trump’s economic boom.

While Savage’s theory is highly conspiratorial, many on the right have pointed out the rampant hypocrisy amongst leftists who for an entire year claimed that good economic numbers and a soaring stock market were thanks to Obama’s policies, only to turn around and blame Trump at the first sign of trouble.

Now that we’re agreed all economic news is “thanks to Obama,” he really has a lot of explaining to do on this Dow plunge. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 5, 2018

