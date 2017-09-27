Michelle O. Blasts Women Who Didn’t Vote Hillary: 'Voted against own voice'

Image Credits: twitter, ManonBot_.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed women who failed to vote for Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a business conference Wednesday.

Speaking at Inbound 2017 in Boston, Obama claimed her family left the White House “with grace” as she proceeded to lambaste women who may have voted for Trump.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama declared onstage at the event, which was reportedly closed to the press.

Women “have been socialized to sit there and be quiet,” Obama told an audience, “while the guy is like blah, blah, blah, not thinking about [saying things] perfect, right or anything. He’s just like, ‘I’m used to hearing my voice.’”

Obama also insisted she hoped for President Trump’s success, while at the same time criticizing him for “tweeting in the wind.”

She also attempted to separate her husband’s name from the Obamacare health debacle, calling it, “the country’s legacy,” according to Tweets from persons who attended the conference.


