Michelle O. Blasts Women Who Didn’t Vote Hillary: 'Voted against own voice'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed women who failed to vote for Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a business conference Wednesday.

Speaking at Inbound 2017 in Boston, Obama claimed her family left the White House “with grace” as she proceeded to lambaste women who may have voted for Trump.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama declared onstage at the event, which was reportedly closed to the press.

"Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton, voted against their own voice," @MichelleObama says of 2016 presidential election. #INBOUND17 — Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) September 27, 2017

Women “have been socialized to sit there and be quiet,” Obama told an audience, “while the guy is like blah, blah, blah, not thinking about [saying things] perfect, right or anything. He’s just like, ‘I’m used to hearing my voice.’”

Obama also insisted she hoped for President Trump’s success, while at the same time criticizing him for “tweeting in the wind.”

.@rgay asks @MichelleObama about response to new Administration. MO says must lead with grace and diplomacy. Not "tweeting in the wind." — Holloway McCandless (@hollowaymcc) September 27, 2017

"We want him to be successful" @MichelleObama says of Donald Trump. "He was elected." #INBOUND17 — Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) September 27, 2017

.@MichelleObama: We've chosen to be supportive of this administration. "There was an entire party that didn’t support my husband" #INBOUND17 — Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) September 27, 2017

She also attempted to separate her husband’s name from the Obamacare health debacle, calling it, “the country’s legacy,” according to Tweets from persons who attended the conference.

"The Affordable Care Act is not Barack’s legacy. It is our country’s legacy," @MichelleObama says. #INBOUND17 — Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) September 27, 2017

