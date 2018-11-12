Michelle Obama Admits Trump Victory Wiped The Smile Off Her Face

Michelle Obama is flogging a book. And of course, there is no better way to get attention than to attack President Trump, which is exactly what she does, admitting that his historic election victory rendered the former first lady glum-faced.

Obama admits that she “stopped even trying to smile” during Trump’s inauguration because she was so disgusted with the choice Americans had made to vote in a ‘misogynist’ as their new President.

“The vibrant diversity of the two previous inaugurations was gone,” Obama writes, adding that “Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics were bad—that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals. But in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment.” referring to her refusal to smile.

Obama hit out further at Trump in an interview with ABC aired Sunday night.

In the book, Obama also addresses the ‘birther’ moment, and slams Trump’s involvement.

“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” she writes.

“But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.” she adds.

The former first lady also accuses Trump of putting her family in danger.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.” She writes.

When they go low, you go…lower.

Trump responded to the comments over the weekend.

“Oh, I guess she wrote a book. She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insisted you come up with controversial.” the President noted.

Responding to Michelle Obama’s comment that she will never forgive Trump, the President addressed her husband, stating “I’ll never forgive him” for making the country “very unsafe” by underfunding the military.