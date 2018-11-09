Michelle Obama Bashes President Trump in New Book

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she’ll never forgive President Donald Trump for espousing the belief that Barack Obama was not born a legal US citizen.

In excerpts from her upcoming book, “Becoming,” set to hit bookshelves Tuesday, Obama calls Trump’s “xenophobic” birther conspiracy “dangerous.”

“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” Obama writes, according to excerpts published by the Washington Post. “But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

Obama adds Trump’s suspicion that former President Obama may not be an actual US citizen could have had tragic consequences.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she adds.

Months ahead of the 2016 presidential election, as media focused attention on Trump’s previous comments regarding Obama’s birth certificate, the then-candidate held a special press conference where he said he’d discuss the controversy.

Following 29 minutes of Medal of Honor recipients taking to the stage to publicly endorse Trump, however, the media realized they’d been played after he dedicated a mere half minute at the event’s close to addressing the issue – and even then, he laid the blame for the birther conspiracy square at the feet of his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the ‘Birther’ controversy,” Trump told the media.

“I finished it. I finished it – you know what I mean. President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period. Now we want to get back to making America strong and great again. Thank you.”

Trump swung back Friday, saying he could never forgive Obama for weakening the country.

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy,” Trump told the press.

“I’ll give you a little controversy back, I’ll never forgive (President Barack Obama) for what he did to our US military. It was depleted, and I had to fix it,” Trump shot back. “What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.”

Elsewhere in the book, Obama calls Trump a “misogynist” and says his “stalking” of Clinton on the debate stage was meant to convey the message: “I can hurt you and get away with it.” She also claims her body “buzzed with fury” after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

