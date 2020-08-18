Michelle Obama Makes Bizarre Threat: 'If You Think Things Cannot Possibly Get Worse, Trust Me, They Can and They Will...'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared to threaten the American electorate during the first night of the DNC’s virtual convention Monday, people claimed on social media.

During her keynote speech, Obama came hard at President Trump claiming only a Biden victory could prevent things from going from bad to worse.

“If you take one thing from my words tonight it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Her statement was widely interpreted as a threat possibly alluding to Democrats holding the country hostage with more BLM/Antifa riots, or with more stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures, which are largely blamed for destroying the economy and deteriorating public mental health.

Others thought they saw desperation in her eyes, with some claiming she’s trying to get out ahead of prosecutions soon to be forthcoming against the Obama administration for its illegal spying on then-candidate Trump’s campaign.

View the clip with context below, or rewind to see the full speech:

