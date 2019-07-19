Michelle Obama Named World’s “Most Admired” Woman

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been named the world’s “most admired” woman, according to a recent global poll which has the current First Lady, Melania Trump, listed at #19.

According to respondents of the YouGov poll, which surveyed 42,000 people in 41 different countries, talk show host Oprah Winfrey comes in as the world’s second most admired woman, while actress Angelina Jolie is #3.

Globalist Bill Gates was the survey’s “most admired” man while Barack Obama and actor Jackie Chan hold #2 and #3 spots respectively. President Trump took the #14 spot, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but ahead of Pope Francis.

The Obama’s took the top “most admired” spots in YouGov’s U.S. survey, with President Trump coming in #2 and Melania at #3 behind Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The survey notes it polled mostly online respondents.

