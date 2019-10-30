Michelle Obama Says White People Are "Still Running" From Blacks & Immigrants

Michelle Obama claims that white people are “still running” from black people and immigrants by moving out of diverse neighborhoods.

Obama made the comments during her appearance at the annual Obama Foundation summit.

“I wanna remind white folks, ya’ll were running from us…this family with all the values you read about, you were running from us,” said Obama in reference to white people moving out of the south side of Chicago where she grew up as black people moved in.

“And you’re still running – because we’re no different than the immigrant families that are moving in,” she added.

Obama then went on to make a bizarre supremacist-style comment suggesting that black people were “better” than white people.

“We are just as and often times better than many of the people who doubt us,” she said.

The former First Lady’s comments are somewhat hypocritical given that the Obamas don’t appear to enjoy living around black people themselves.

In 2017, they purchased their DC home for $8.1 million. It is located in Kalorama, an exclusive and wealthy enclave where 83% of the population is white and just 3.8% are African-American.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————