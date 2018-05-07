Michelle Obama Still Can't Believe Women Voted for Trump

Michelle Obama still can’t understand why women voted to elect President Donald Trump.

During a United State of Women summit in Los Angeles Saturday, the former First Lady slammed 41 percent of female voters who turned out for Trump during the 2016 election.

“When the most qualified person running was a woman, and look what we did instead… I mean that says something about where we are,” Obama told actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Michelle went on to defend Hillary Clinton’s reputation, saying women have to stop being “suspicious of one another.”

“If we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men, if we’re not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president… then we have to have those conversations with ourselves as women,” Obama said.

She also claimed Democrats’ search for a unifying candidate keeps them distracted from important tasks, like ending racism.

“Change starts close to home. So looking for the next person to run… that’s been our distraction,” Obama told the audience. “We’re just going to wait for the next person to save us. We thought it was going to be Barack Obama, but he didn’t end racism.”

Obama added she is not considering running for the presidency in 2020 because “it doesn’t matter who runs.”

“Well, that’s a whole other story because, that’s not the answer either. And when I hear people say, ‘you run,’ it’s part of the problem. We still didn’t get ‘yes we can’ right,” Michelle said. “It’s not ‘yes you can,’ it’s ‘yes we can.’ And until we get that right, it doesn’t matter who runs.”

“All of us here in the room are the answer to our own problems,” she told women in attendance. “It is not finding the one right person that we think can save us from ourselves. It’s us.”