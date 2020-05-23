Michigan AG Whines: I Will Not 'Twiddle my Thumbs' As Trump Risks Health, Safety of Residents

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) accused President Trump of endangering the lives of Michiganders by not wearing a mask during portions of his Ford plant tour earlier this week.

“He has risked the health, safety and welfare of everyone who lives in this state, and I will not remain silent and just twiddle my thumbs as I see him do that,” Nessel said Friday on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Nessel went on to brand Michigan Trump supporters as Nazis when it was widely reported that protest signs with swastikas were in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian lockdown policies.



“This is an individual who has encouraged people to break the law in a manner that jeopardizes the health of all our state residents,” Nessel said. “And then when we have armed gunmen storming the capitol holding swastikas and confederate flags, he calls them very good people who our governor ought to negotiate with.”

Nessel had threatened Thursday that Trump would not be allowed back in Michigan if he didn’t wear a mask during his time there, then went ballistic after he refused.

“He is a ridiculous person, and I am ashamed to have him be president of the United States of America,” she said. “I hope that the voters of Michigan will remember this when November comes. That he didn’t care enough about their safety, he didn’t care about their welfare, he didn’t respect them enough just to engage in the very simple task, the painless task, the easy task of wearing a mask when he was provided one.”

Trump fired back at the “whacky” partisan AG on Twitter Thursday, noting he did put on a mask during some of the Ford plant inspection.

“The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” Trump tweeted. “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

“Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor — they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have — until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS!” he added.

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Notably, Trump is probably one of the only people who is tested for coronavirus on a daily basis and is one of the most closely monitored individuals on Earth, so his chances of “risking the health” of Michiganders by not wearing a mask is practically zero.

