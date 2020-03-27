Michigan Democrat Governor Threatens Licenses of Doctors and Pharmacists Who Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus

Governor Gretchen Whitmer from the Michigan Directorate has threatened to turn the eye of the state upon any doctor or pharmacist who would attempt to prescribe chloroquine to treat their patients suffering from coronavirus.

Medical licenses may need to be revoked.

The agency’s March 24 letter warns physicians and pharmacists of professional consequences for the prescribing of hydroxychloroquine (and chloroquine).

Beyond the rational recommendation against hoarding, the letter includes threats of “administrative action” against the licenses of doctors that prescribe hydroxychloroquine.

MICHIGAN – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs warns that prescribing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 ‘without further proof of efficacy’ may be investigated for administrative action; reaction from Dr. Jeff Colyer, former Kansas governor. (video)



Cities across America are now imposing curfews as fears of the coronavirus pandemic grow out of control.

It should be remembered that comrade Whitmer was selected by the party apparatchik to deliver the State of the Union rebuttal on behalf of the DNC’s totalitarian interests. Heir Whitmer’s foreboding warnings are in the interest of the State comrades.

However, in defiance of the dictates from governing officials intent on increasing the body count to retain narrative favorable to the state, several independent medical communities have gone rogue.

Studies have shown significant reduction in viral loads and symptom improvement when combining these medications in COVID-19 patients. Though these studies do not prove efficacy, the results were so promising the authors of the most famous study concluded:

“We therefore recommend that COVID-19 patients be treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to cure their infection and to limit the transmission of the virus to other people in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the world.”

Elsewhere in Normalville…

FDA prioritized adding hydroxychloroquine sulfate to category 1 in its Interim Policy on Compounding for outsourcing facilities. We do not intend to object to certain facilities using it to make drugs as long as other conditions of the FD&C Act are met. https://t.co/NVTZlPra7q — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) March 26, 2020

What FDA did was add the malaria drug Trump keeps touting as a potential covid19 treatment, hydroxychloroquine, to a special list of drugs. Certain pharmacies can now make big batches of it & sell it to health care facilities w/out getting dinged by FDA (2/7) — Jacquie Lee (@_jacquie_lee) March 26, 2020

Additionally, it is certainly interesting that Bayer gave the US Government 3,000,000 Chloroquine tablets. According to the reports at the time 750,000 doses went to NY, the rest were never discussed (whereabouts unknown). [LINK]



Why would Bayer provide U.S. authorities 3 million tablets of a medication if there was no curative value to the distribution? Think about it…

But wait… Even more recently, Novartis stated they have 50,000,000 doses on hand with another 80,000,000 doses to be ready by May. [LINK] Why would giant pharmaceutical companies produce and distribute 130 million doses of a medication for potential treatment if there was no basis it?

Something doesn’t add up….

The orange-man-bad media are shouting that Chloroquine is unsafe while Dr. Fauci says it needs more study. If there is no curative value why produce 130,000,000 doses of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment?

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!