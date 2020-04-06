Michigan Democrat Rep. Karen Whitsett Praises Hydroxychloroquine, Trump

A Democrat state representative from Detroit, Michigan, has given credit to hydroxychloroquine and President Donald Trump for saving her life as she battled the deadly coronavirus.

Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said she began taking hydroxychloroquine once her doctor prescribed it to her on March 31 after she and her husband sought treatment on March 18 for an array of symptoms.

Whitsett said she experienced shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and somewhat of a sinus infection. According to Whitsett, “It was less than two hours” when she started to feel relief.

The representative also said she was familiar with “the wonders” of hydroxychloroquine after an earlier battle with Lyme disease, but claims she would not have thought to ask for it if President Trump had not touted its benefits as a possible coronavirus treatment.

