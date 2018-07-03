Michigan Locals Annoyed by Michael Moore Rewarding Jane Fonda

Image Credits: David Shankbone / Flickr.

Michael Moore plans on presenting actress and anti-war activist Jane Fonda with a lifetime achievement award at the Traverse City Film Festival this year, a move with which some locals are not thrilled.

Traverse City is a town of about 15,000 on the Northwestern coast of Michigan, where the local news often has to do with roaming livestock in need of reclamation. During the summer, the town’s population swells with people in from Detroit or Chicago escaping to vacation homes and enjoying the town’s local festivals.

In the course of one week every July, half a million people attend the annual Cherry Festival. Michael Moore’s Traverse City Film Festival began in 2005, and this year runs from July 31 to Aug. 5.

