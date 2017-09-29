Michigan Mom Faces Jail for Refusing to Vaccinate Child

A Michigan mom says she’s prepared to go to jail if the state forces her to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.

An Oakland County court has ordered Detroit Metro resident Rebecca Bredow to immunize her son within the next week, or face incarceration.

But Bredow says she won’t compromise when it comes to her son’s health, and won’t be bullied into submission.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bredow told WXYZ.

After agreeing with her ex-husband to space out and delay their son’s vaccine regimen, Bredow learned about the potential for adverse reactions, and concluded Michigan’s vaccine waiver medical exemption was the best course for her child.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off of doing vaccines,” Bredow said.

“God forbid if he were to be injured by a vaccine,” she added to ABC News. “I would have to take care of him.”

Now legal documents reportedly show the court sided with her ex-husband, who is demanding the child be vaccinated.

“I feel angry. I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” Bredow says.

“Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines? What about my choice as a mother?”

“Now I have four-and-a-half business days… to fully vaccinate, they want me to bring him up to the fullest extent medically allowed, which would be up to eight vaccines, in one dose,” Bredow told ABC. “And this is supposed to be done before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.”

Bredow has expressed vaccinating her son is a personal choice, and says she’s not “anti-vax.”

“I choose not to vaccinate, but that’s my choice,” she said. “I’m not against vaccines, it’s everybody’s personal choice.”

The court has not yet determined how long Bredow, the child’s primary caregiver, would spend in jail.