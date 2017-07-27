Michiganders could Possess the most Marijuana in the U.S. Under Legalization Plan

A ballot initiative to legalize marijuana would give Michigan the highest possession limits in the nation, an MLive analysis found.

The language the group plans to circulate would legalize and regulate marijuana for recreational use. Those over 21 could use marijuana, but would still be unable to consume it in a public place or drive under the influence.

The language circulating would also give Michigan the highest marijuana limits in the nation, allowing residents to legally carry 2.5 ounces of marijuana on their person and have 10 ounces at home.

Nine states have already legalized recreational marijuana.

