Michiganders could Possess the most Marijuana in the U.S. Under Legalization Plan

Image Credits: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

A ballot initiative to legalize marijuana would give Michigan the highest possession limits in the nation, an MLive analysis found.

The language the group plans to circulate would legalize and regulate marijuana for recreational use. Those over 21 could use marijuana, but would still be unable to consume it in a public place or drive under the influence.

The language circulating would also give Michigan the highest marijuana limits in the nation, allowing residents to legally carry 2.5 ounces of marijuana on their person and have 10 ounces at home.

Nine states have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Read more


Related Articles

Michael Moore: ‘I Refuse to Live in a Country Where Donald Trump Is President, and I'm Not Leaving’

Michael Moore: ‘I Refuse to Live in a Country Where Donald Trump Is President, and I’m Not Leaving’

Hot News
Comments
Rapist Sentenced to 42-years for Attack on Four-year girl

Rapist Sentenced to 42-years for Attack on Four-year girl

Hot News
Comments

U.S. Indicts Suspected Russian ‘mastermind’ of $4 Billion Bitcoin Laundering Scheme

Hot News
Comments

Trump donates second-quarter salary to Education Department

Hot News
Comments

RNC Chair: Wasserman Schultz Obstructed Potential National Security Threat

Hot News
Comments

Comments