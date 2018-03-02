Microaggressions can be ‘lethal,’ Profs tells Berkeley Students

A UCLA professor told students at the University of California, Berkeley Wednesday night that “racial microaggressions” can be “lethal” because they lead to “racial battle fatigue.”

Dr. Daniel Solorzano, a Sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, also declared that racial microaggressions are a tool to “keep those at the racial margins systemically in their place” during his lecture on “Free Speech and Racial Microaggressions.”

Solorzano rejected the conventional definition of microaggressions as often-unintentional behaviors that have no malicious intent, but are perceived as such. Instead, he argued that they should be perceived as “assaults directed at people of color” based on the “academic, psychological, and sociological toll on those targeted.”

Read more


Related Articles

REI to Stop Selling Products of Major Outdoor Company with NRA Ties

REI to Stop Selling Products of Major Outdoor Company with NRA Ties

Hot News
Comments
Reporter Exposes Pedophiles Infiltrating Magic: The Gathering Tournaments

Reporter Exposes Pedophiles Infiltrating Magic: The Gathering Tournaments

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: California High School Students Destroy Trump Piñata

Hot News
Comments

Top gun maker: We’ve seen ‘increased sales’ since Florida shooting

Hot News
Comments

Don Lemon: Trump’s nickname for me is ‘sour Lemon’

Hot News
Comments

Comments