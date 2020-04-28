Microbiologists: Testing Shows Lockdowns are Actually Harmful

Image Credits: JASON CONNOLLY | getty.

Two California physicians with advanced degrees in microbiology contend that their testing of more than 5,200 patients along with public data show the coronavirus is no more deadly than the seasonal flu and that the sheltering-in-place policy in the United States and most of the Western world not only is unnecessary, it’s harmful.

Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, co-owners of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, California, told reporters their testing and the data worldwide indicate the case fatality rate is less than one-tenth of 1%.

“Do we need to still shelter in place? Our answer is emphatically no.”

Erickson explained that for hundreds of years, societies have relied on herd immunity to fight viruses.

