Microsoft Bans Healthcare Worker From Skype 24 Hours After Alex Jones Interview

Image Credits: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images.

Microsoft-owned Skype has frozen the account of a healthcare worker a day after he appeared on The Alex Jones Show to discuss the coronavirus hysteria and misinformation.

The day after talking with Alex Jones on his Sunday show about the globalists’ coronavirus takeover plan, CT nurse Josiah Dan noticed he’d been locked out of his Microsoft account indefinitely after trying to interview someone on Skype.

“My interviewer sent me a link to connect with the call, I tried to connect and it wouldn’t let me access to my Skype,” Dan told Infowars Tuesday.

“It brought me to the login page, and when I tried to log in it sent me on a wild goose chase to try to find where to fix the problem.”

“When I went to try and fix it, it gave me that message that I violated their terms for use.”

“I still haven’t been able to access Skype,” he continued. “I just tried to do what the website suggested which was to give them my information and then they’d be sending a text message to be able to fix the error, and I haven’t received any text message yet.”

This should terrify everyone.

Microsoft has set a new precedent; they’re now censoring the private correspondence of individuals for the crime of wrongthink.

Catch the full Sunday interview with Josiah Dan below:

21 years as a Health Care Worker, RN Josiah Dan gives a great speech about what he is seeing on the front lines of the COVID Plandemic

