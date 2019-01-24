Microsoft 'Fake News' Filter NewsGuard Rates Sites that Falsely Attacked Covington Kids as ‘Trustworthy’

NewsGuard, the news publication ranking extension run by establishment media figures along with former Clinton, Obama and Bush administration members, has rated a number of websites which wrongly attacked the students of Covington Catholic High School as “trustworthy.”

NewsGuard is a web browser extension app which has recently become a default extension in Microsoft’s mobile edge browser. Advised by individuals such as Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of Homeland Security for the George W. Bush administration; Richard Stengel, the former editor of Time magazine and Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy for the Obama administration; and Don Baer, the chairman of Burson, Cohn & Wolfe and former White House Communications Director for the Clinton administration; Newsguard aims to apply rankings of “trustworthiness” to individual news websites in an attempt to fight “fake news.”

In practice, NewsGuard creates a news blacklist primarily aimed at sites not favored by the establishment, including Breitbart News, the Daily Mail, and the Drudge Report.

