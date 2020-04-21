Microsoft Owns Patent On ‘Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data’

Microsoft owns a patent for “Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data.” The system seeks to harness human energy — including possibly brain waves — for cryptocurrency mining.

Microsoft Technology Licensing is the patent. (READ: Bill Gates’ Big-Money Alliance With Fauci and Birx).

The patent application was filed on June 20, 2019. The patent was published on March 26, 2020.

“Instead of massive computation work required by some conventional cryptocurrency systems, data generated based on the body activity of the user can be a proof-of-work, and therefore a user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously,” the patent states.

“Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified,” according to the patent.

Wow.

“Sensor 140 may be configured to sense the body activity of user 145. As illustrated in FIG. 1, sensor 140 may be a separate component from user device 130 and be operably and/or communicatively connected to user device 130. Alternatively, sensor 140 may be included and integrated in user device 130. For example, user device 130 may be a wearable device having sensor 140 therein. The sensor 140 may transmit information/data to user device 130,” the patent states.

“User device 130 may include any device capable of processing and storing data/information and communicating over communication network 120. For example, user device 130 may include personal computers, servers, cell phones, tablets, laptops, smart devices (e.g. smart watches or smart televisions),” the patent states.

