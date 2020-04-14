Microsoft Pulls Ad Featuring 'Spirit Cooker' Marina Abramovic After Backlash

Microsoft pulled a new ad featuring famed “Spirit Cooker” Marina Abramovic after getting huge backlash over the weekend on social media.

The ad, titled “Marina Abramovic Presents ‘The Life’ in Mixed Reality,” featured a “mixed” reality “art” exhibit whereby Abramovic’s image was viewed by onlookers through a mixed reality headset which projects images onto a pair of glasses.

A mirror of the ad can be viewed here (the thumbnail has been changed):

The original ad was set to private after being heavily downvoted.

Abramovic was brought into the public spotlight in 2016 after leaked emails from Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta showed Abramovic emailing John’s brother Tony to ask if John would be joining them for a “Spirit Cooking dinner.”



A new Microsoft commercial promoting its premiere virtual reality headgear featured the queen of occult symbolism and Spirit Cooking priestess known as Marina Abramovic.

Marina Abramovic’s “Spirit Cooking” performance from 1997 showed her smearing pig blood on various statues and writing in pig blood on walls about consuming various bodily fluids.

It was later discovered through FEC records that Abramovic had made the max donation to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

