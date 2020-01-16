Middle Schooler Threatened With Suspension Over 'Virginity Rocks' Sweatshirt

A middle schooler who wore a sweatshirt featuring the words ‘Virginity Rocks’ said administrators threatened him with suspension if he wore it again.

Seventh-grader Londyn Piglowski said he was told by his social studies teacher to turn the hoodie inside out or take it off “or else they would have to take action.”

The Wentzville School District dress code prohibits clothing that promotes “immoral, illegal, sexual or violent behavior,” none of which applies to Piglowski’s sweatshirt.

Piglowski was threatened with suspension if he wore the hoodie at school again.

“I didn’t think this was bad so whenever they told me to take it off I was like why am I taking this off because it’s a positive message?” he said.

Piglowski’s father said that the message should be in line with the school’s sex ed policy therefore it didn’t make sense for it to be considered “immoral.”

“This is a message saying you know they’re good with being virgins I guess, you know, no sex, so isn’t that what these schools are trying to educate these kids of not doing?” he asked.

Piglowski’s friend Davis, who bought him the sweatshirt, said the hoodie was proving very popular amongst other kids at the school, who were asking him if they could buy one.

“The District’s policy regarding student dress provides opportunities for our administrators to address student attire that is potentially disruptive to the educational environment,” the Wentzville School District wrote in a statement to KMOV. “We routinely have conversations with students around attire that may be inappropriate and by and large, our students and families work with our staff to address any concerns.”

Meanwhile, a nurse was ‘cancelled’ and harassed by a hate mob who tried to get her fired after she suggested that young people could avoid STD’s by not having pre-marital promiscuous sex.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!