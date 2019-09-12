Midlife Crisis? Beto Plays Drums In Another Desperate Cringe Video

The Democrats have their very own little drummer boy in Beto O’Rourke, who released a cringe-worthy video via Instagram on Wednesday.

In an attempt to come off like a totally normal dude, the Democrat presidential hopeful hopped on his dusty old drumset and busted out a sick beat.

GOP National Spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington tweeted out, “Is this a midlife crisis or a presidential campaign?”

Is this a midlife crisis or a presidential campaign?https://t.co/2ZUC2uxQu7 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 12, 2019

O’Rourke, who played bass in a punk band called Foss in the 90s, also played drums in the band Swedes.

The El Paso native has often used his punk rock, skateboarding past in an effort to relate to young voters.

From cooking burgers to changing a tire or getting his teeth cleaned, there’s no average situation Beto is afraid of showing the world on camera.

See how the failed musician does in Thursday night’s Democrat debate in Houston, Texas by watching Infowars’ extended broadcast and live coverage.