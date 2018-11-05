Midterm Election Interference Must Be Prosecuted

The outright election interference committed by Silicon Valley must be prosecuted once midterms are over.

In their desperate leftist panic, Silicon Valley committed undeniable election interference by censoring legitimate conservative websites, bloggers, and reporters.

Under the feeble guise of fake news, the conservative voice of the people was censored in favor of the Democrat’s almost non-existent political platform.

In order for the Republic to continue, heads must roll.

Lopsided Propaganda Is A National Security Threat

