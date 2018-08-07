Midterm Meddling: Facebook Blocks Republican Candidate’s Ad

Facebook has banned Republican congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng’s campaign video ad about communist crimes that led her family to flee Cambodia for the U.S., claiming the platform doesn’t allow “shocking, disrespectful, or sensational” content.

Elizabeth Heng, who is running for California’s 16th congressional district seat, made the video about her parent’s escape from mass-murder by the Khmer Rouge communists in the 1970s.

https://www.facebook.com/elizabethheng/videos/1886765958288459/

However, according to the Christian Post, Facebook deemed the video to be “shocking, disrespectful or sensational,” and refused to allow her to run the video as an ad on the platform.

“It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through,” declared Heng in a statement. “I’m sure it is shocking for some people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality. This is why I wake up every single day with the fight and determination to have a voice and make a difference in my community.”

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Senator Demands More Censorship of Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Get Out And Vote Republican Today In Michigan, Ohio & Kansas

U.S. News
Comments

West Hollywood Votes to Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

U.S. News
Comments

Comments