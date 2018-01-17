'Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can': Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive 'Gang of Six'

The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.

On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.

Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.

Might as well roll it straight into the trash can … mass amnesty far beyond DACA, fake border security, no end to chain migration. https://t.co/pkpCrJxXfa — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 17, 2018

A memo on the expansive amnesty plan reveals that the legislation would:

Give DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens a pathway to U.S. citizenship

Give amnesty to the parents of DACA illegal aliens

Make no cuts to legal immigration levels, whereby more than one million legal immigrants enter the U.S. every year

Transfers the 50,000 visas through the Diversity Visa Lottery into two other visa categories

Does not fund the estimated $18 billion U.S.-Mexico border wall

Does not mandate E-Verify to bar employers from hiring illegal aliens over American workers

Read more