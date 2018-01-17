'Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can': Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive 'Gang of Six'

The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.
On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.
Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.
Might as well roll it straight into the trash can … mass amnesty far beyond DACA, fake border security, no end to chain migration. https://t.co/pkpCrJxXfa
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 17, 2018
A memo on the expansive amnesty plan reveals that the legislation would:
- Give DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens a pathway to U.S. citizenship
- Give amnesty to the parents of DACA illegal aliens
- Make no cuts to legal immigration levels, whereby more than one million legal immigrants enter the U.S. every year
- Transfers the 50,000 visas through the Diversity Visa Lottery into two other visa categories
- Does not fund the estimated $18 billion U.S.-Mexico border wall
- Does not mandate E-Verify to bar employers from hiring illegal aliens over American workers