'Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can': Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive 'Gang of Six'

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.

On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.

Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.

A memo on the expansive amnesty plan reveals that the legislation would:

  • Give DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens a pathway to U.S. citizenship
  • Give amnesty to the parents of DACA illegal aliens
  • Make no cuts to legal immigration levels, whereby more than one million legal immigrants enter the U.S. every year
  • Transfers the 50,000 visas through the Diversity Visa Lottery into two other visa categories
  • Does not fund the estimated $18 billion U.S.-Mexico border wall
  • Does not mandate E-Verify to bar employers from hiring illegal aliens over American workers

