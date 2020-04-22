Migrant Areas of Paris Hit With 3rd Consecutive Night of Riots

Migrant areas of Paris were hit with a 3rd consecutive night of rioting following an accident in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a confrontation with police.

One clip shows firefighters trying to tackle a blaze after numerous vehicles were set on fire.

🔥🇫🇷 Fourth night of riots in the Parisian suburbs of Villeneuve La Garenne. There have also been incidents elsewhere in the banlieue de #Paris. #France #disturbed #Incidents #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8xchFzMDxy — Pepe Mujica – Palabras y sentires 🎗 (@PalabrasdePepe) April 22, 2020

Another clip shows how fireworks were thrown at police officers to try and force them out of the area.

Ce soir à #Nanterre, la racaille attaque les fourgons des forces de l'ordre au mortier.

Échec total du vivre ensemble.#VilleneuveLaGarenne pic.twitter.com/HY3sTWmOeW — Edouard Foulon (@edfoulon) April 21, 2020

A third video features a woman expressing shock as she records individuals throwing gasoline on a car to accelerate the fire. Then men then start aggressively chanting and running down the street.

Vehicle fires have become a common tactic to create mayhem.

🔴 FLASH – Il est plus de 3h30.. Incendie d’une voiture dans le quartier du Nouveau-Roubaix. pic.twitter.com/qsW42YSLNO — INFO Roubaix (@inforbx) April 22, 2020

The unrest has been described as “anti-lockdown riots” by some media outlets, but that only tells half of the story.

The disorder was sparked by a motorcycle accident in the Paris suburb of Villeneuve-la-Garenne when a 30-year-old rider was seriously injured after he struck a police vehicle that opened its door at a red light.

The rider then hit a nearby poll and was hospitalized with a fractured leg and a fractured femur.

Rioting began in on Sunday night then spread to the notorious Seine-Saint-Denis migrant ghettos and other suburbs of Paris.

As Breitbart reports, after Monday night, areas in at least 25 cities and departments in France erupted in unrest in response to the original incident.

