Migrant areas of Paris hit by riots for 4th consecutive night.

Noticeable lack of social distancing, but at least diversity remains a strength.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!