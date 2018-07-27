Migrant Arrested for Trying to Set Fire in Greece

A Pakistani migrant was arrested for trying to set fire near the military camp of Perama on Wednesday. The arrest has been confirmed by the local police.

Perama is an area with a high concentration of refugees. The migrant was arrested and interrogated after being charged and prosecuted with arson. Local police confirmed to our reporter that a Pakistani migrant has been arrested in the area.

The first information of the Local webpage epirus gate says that the perpetrator denies all charges and was just ‘working in the area’.

