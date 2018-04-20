Migrant Caravan Arrives at US-Mexico Border

Members of the migrant caravan working its way up from Central America to the US border have begun to arrive.

About 50 members of the 1,500+ effort arrived in Tijuana Wednesday with several crossing into the US requesting asylum.

Newsmax reports there’s more to come:

“Since yesterday, some began to cross into the United States to turn themselves in from Tijuana and request asylum. We understand more of (the migrants) will do the same,” said Jose Maria Garcia, director of Juventud 2000, an organization dedicated to assisting migrants. He said more migrants, many of whom are stranded in Mexico’s central states, are expected to arrive in the coming days.

“We will continue to receive them and it will be up to them if they stay in the country or leave,” Garcia said. The size of the caravan decreased after President Trump announced he would send troops to secure the southern border, and work to separate actual refugees from Mexicans attempting to enter illegally.

The caravan is part of a yearly PR effort by open borders activists who earlier this month published a list of demands, including that the US “open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel.”

As news of the caravan spread, President Trump also took to Twitter to call out the Mexican government for doing little to stop the migrants, and called on Congress to pass tougher border legislation.

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018