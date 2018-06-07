Migrant Crime Against Germans Soars 23 Per Cent in a Single Year

Migrant crime targeting German citizens has soared by over 23 per cent in a single year as the fallout from Angela Merkel’s open border policy continues to impact the country.

New figures from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) show that there were 39,096 German victims of immigrant crime in 2017, a new high. This compares with 31,597 the previous year, a rise of 23.7 per cent.

“This means that every single day around 107 German citizens were and will become victims of crimes with at least one migrant as a suspect, and the trend is rising,” reports Voice of Europe.

112 Germans were also victims of attempted murder or murder carried out by migrants in 2017.

The report also draws attention to the increasing threat of Islamic terrorists using the refugee wave as a cover to infiltrate jihadists into Europe.

“Due to the refugee situation, it has become possible for terrorist organisations to smuggle possible assassins or supporters into Germany,” states the report, adding that radicalisation of refugees already in Germany is also a massive concern.

As we reported last month, 200 African migrants rioted in the German town of Ellwangen to prevent the deportation of a Congolese man who was subsequently released as police fled the scene in fear.

Violence and abuse in German schools with high migrant populations is also a mounting concern.

A mother in Germany whose daughter was being bullied by Muslim students because she was blonde, Christian and didn’t wear a headscarf was told by the headmaster of a school in Frankfurt to cover her up with a hijab.

Earlier this year, the president of Germany’s Teachers Association warned that schools with over 70% migrant students are spiraling out of control, with attacks on female teachers and Jewish students becoming commonplace.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger told BILD that a story in Berlin about Muslim migrant students circulating ISIS beheading videos was not a lone case and that such propaganda is “spreading like wildfire”.

In a related story, a Jewish teenager was abused by a group of Arab Muslims on a train in Berlin on Saturday for listening to Hebrew-language.

“Berlin is our city now and here we do not listen to dirty Jewish music,” the gang reportedly told the teen.

“If I had a knife, I would have killed you…. if I see you again, you are finished,” one of the Muslims is said to have added.

As we document in the video below (which is banned in Germany), rather than directly address the multitude of problems that importing around 2 million “refugees” has caused the country, German authorities appear more intent on brainwashing and coercing their population into accepting the new reality with passive compliance.

